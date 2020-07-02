Lydia Percin: Change is overrated; measured response is needed

In response to Celeste Leon’s letter questioning whether Rep. Tom McClintock puts the needs of his constituents first, I would like to point out the actions Rep. Tom McClintock took to support our district during this time of crisis, which she neglected to mention.

McClintock voted for the two major coronavirus bills, the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which have funded the country since early March. The CARES Act established the Paycheck Protection Program and direct payments to individuals, while the CPRSA directed more than $8 billion dollars towards the development of a vaccine, medical supplies, and treatments. Each had ample time for review.

However, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was passed after midnight only minutes after it was introduced, with no cost estimate nor any other analysis. Congress should know what they’re passing before voting on it, and I am grateful that Rep. McClintock was concerned enough to vote “no”.

Having said, I know many people within our community who are “gaming the system.” These are people who took government handouts and low interest loans designed for COVID19 relief, even when their financial situation has nothing to do with COVID19 (such that those that actually suffered losses from COVID19 and need the money cannot get help). The are people who prefer to collect unemployment, rather than return to work. We cannot ignore that component of our community.

Acknowledging that taxpayer money and government relief can be misappropriated is imperative, especially as our country and state is getting further and further into debt.

I’m glad we have a representative who looks out for us in Washington. Tom McClintock, is the real deal — concerned about his constituents, and taking thoughtful and balanced action, not just emotional reaction.

We need to send Tom McClintock back to Washington in November!

Lydia Percin

Truckee