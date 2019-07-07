Margie Seehuetter: Pop-up concert support a success

Jah Music House Pop up concert was a success thanks to many.

Local teen artists played Friday, June 27 at Veterans Hall as a free event to support a new 501(c)3. Jah Music House Board gives a huge shout out to local teen artists Maddie Burns, The Snapbacks, and Never That for their music performance and support. This could not have happened without you teens playing for teens!

Thank you to local businesses Dave Martin at Sticks Market Donner Lake, Kevin and Justin Salas at Copy Center, Amanda Oberacker and Sven Leff with TDRPD, and 101.5 Truckee Tahoe Radio.

Be on the lookout for our next pop up concert on the third Friday of September.

Margie Seehuetter

Truckee