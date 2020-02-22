Marliese Bankert: Big dream realized for Choices Transitional Services thanks to big support

Choices Transitional Services in Truckee, a day program for adults with disabilities, was blessed with a real kitchen this month through support of the community.

Submitted photo

Choices Transitional Services in Truckee, a day program for adults with disabilities, had a really big dream come true this month: we were blessed with a real kitchen!

After years of looking, we recently found free countertops on Craigslist from a remodel in Glenshire. We are a nonprofit so we put the word out that we needed help installing and some wonderful people from our community responded in a big way that far exceeded our dreams!

Thank you Jamie Brimer of Brimer Construction & Plumbing; JP Inversin of Dependable Plumbing; Roman and Gilberto Calderon of Roca Handyman Services; Weezie and DJ of Western Nevada Supply; Charlie of Sears, Truckee, and Tessa of the Home Depot, Reno.

This team of amazing folks not only installed the kitchen free of charge but they also donated a new, double sink, faucet, garbage disposal, dishwasher, countertop and paint! We are truly feeling the love. Cooking classes in a new, real kitchen are wonderful! We cannot thank you all enough.

Marliese Bankert

Truckee