Matt Tucker: Thanks for support on Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

A little over a month ago, I wrote to you expressing my thanks to Squaw/Alpine for endorsing the Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act. Since then, there has been a steady stream of additional local, high profile endorsements that I would like to publicly show appreciation for.

On April 23, the Truckee Town Council unanimously endorsed the Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act (HR 763). Advocates for putting a price on carbon and returning the revenue to all households in the form of a dividend can put this endorsement to good use convincing our elected officials at the national level to act.

It’s so heartening to see a small town like Truckee in the mountains of California take on an issue of such worldwide importance and urgency. Truckee has joined the ranks of towns large and small from Anchorage, Alaska to Rochester, New York to South Miami, Florida. Truckee’s endorsement builds on this nationwide municipal endorsement momentum.

I’d also like to thank Boreal Mountain Resort, Soda Springs Mountain Resort and Woodward at Tahoe for endorsing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This is an important addition to the already amazing momentum the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has among ski resorts. As of this writing, there are 19 ski resorts, 3 regional ski associations, and the National Ski Areas Association endorsing the act.

These resorts recognize that business as usual is not sustainable. Even though putting a price on carbon will increase their costs to some extent, they see that this is more than offset by the benefits to their business of taking action to slow climate change. The Town of Truckee and these ski resorts are showing that you truly can think globally and act locally.

Together, we can move mountains!

Matt Tucker

Truckee