Matt Tucker: What was your New Year’s Resolution?

Happy New Year! What was your New Year’s Resolution?

I know a lot of you out there are anywhere from concerned to very alarmed about the dangers of climate change, and I’m right there with you. The question is how to convert that concern into action.

It turns out there is a nationwide organization that can help you do just that. It is called Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) and it has a North Tahoe Chapter that meets monthly at the Truckee Tahoe Airport (3rd Wednesday of the month, 5:30 p.m. for newcomers). The chapter will empower you to build the political will for a livable world. How? By enabling you to use the five levers of political will: grassroots, grasstops, media relations, directly lobbying congress, and chapter building. To what end? Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s singular focus is to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) which is a bipartisan piece of legislation that is the most effective, efficient and fair approach to lowering our nation’s carbon emissions. In 12 years it would lower emissions by 40%. The dividend would ensure that folks on the lower end of the income scale would break even or come out ahead slightly. It also ensures that government revenues don’t increase, which appeals to conservatives.

So make your New Year’s Resolution joining your local Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapter and help us get The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend passed in 2021!

Matt Tucker

Truckee