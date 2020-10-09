Megan Seifert: Aronson and Golden for Truckee Tahoe Airport Board

Aronson and Golden for Truckee Tahoe Airport Board

I’m proud to endorse Ken Aronson and Leigh Golden for the seats on the Truckee Tahoe Airport Board. They are the best choice because not only are they very qualified, but they understand how important STEM programs are in our community. As a parent of two elementary school children, a Ph.D. scientist, and the executive director of Headwaters Science Institute, I know how paramount having STEM opportunities for students in our community is. We need this generation of students to be prepared for the ever-changing workforce continually that needs more people in math, technology, engineering and science. We also need to prepare students to be citizens that understand the importance of critical thinking and scientific knowledge. I count on the Airport to make hands-on STEM opportunities available in the Truckee/Tahoe area.

Megan Seifert, Ph.D.

Soda Springs

Vote for Lindsay – A council member we can trust

Anyone who knows Lindsay Romack will understand why she is the person we need on Town Council. Lindsay is kind, smart and doesn’t jump to rash conclusions. I have seen her support organizations and activities in our community over the years and I know her interest and concern for our town’s future is genuine. Lindsay has the education and experience necessary for a strong council member. Above all, Lindsay is an incredible listener with a strong moral compass. I wholeheartedly believe that she would care what we, the residents of Truckee, have to say about the issues of our town and consider all input when making decisions that affect us. Please join me in voting for Lindsay Romack for Truckee Town Council.

Christie Jackson

Truckee