Melissa Siig: ‘Gold standard’ project for fire safety a joke

I take serious issue with the May 2 story “New housing development is ‘gold standard’ for fire safety.” This article was extremely one-sided, with no Alpine Meadows residents interviewed. As a 14-year Alpine Meadows resident, I do not support this development, which will put tremendous pressure on the valley and destroy a beautiful part of Alpine.

The real story here is that the Placer County Board of Supervisors approves every single development that comes before them, with no thought about the cumulative impacts of multiple developments around North Tahoe. Alpine Meadows is under tremendous pressure from the eight powerful Gazex on Alpine Meadows Road and the possible development of the Base-to-Gondola, homes in White Wolf, and the neighboring Squaw Valley Village development.

I also find the idea of this project being a “gold standard” for fire a joke. How can adding 38 homes to a tight valley with only one way in and out make a community safer? And who really thinks anyone wants to shelter in place if there is a massive fire? Don’t kid yourself, people will be clogging up the road to get away from the fire as fast as they can.

Melissa Siig

Alpine Meadows