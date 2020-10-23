Michael Byxbe: Jan Zabriskie for Town Council
Jan Zabriskie for Truckee Town Council
I am excited to see that Jan Zabriskie is running for the town council, because I know that he cares about our community and helping people in need. I know because he helped me. As a senior citizen living on a fixed income in Truckee, I could not afford a lawyer to help me get back the money that my landlord had overcharged me. I went to the Truckee Family Resource Center for help. There I met Jan Zabriskie, who provides free legal services through the resource center. He committed himself to my case and led me through the legal process that resulted in a judgment for the amount I was owed. I am voting for Jan because he cares about those in need. A vote for him will be a vote for our community.
Michael Byxbe
Truckee
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User