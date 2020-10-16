Michael Golden: Leigh Golden and Ken Aronson for Truckee-Tahoe Airport District

Golden and Aronson for Truckee-Tahoe Airport District

Each and every election cycle, like clockwork, the complaints about our airport seem to rise from the dead. Like a lawn fungus, the vocal opposition to the airport rears its ugly head, then vanishes post-election only to return a couple of years later.

The reality is, the airport is a critical piece of our local infrastructure, no different than I-80 or the railroad. We live in a growing community, and that translates to more pressures on the highway, railroad and airport. Think about how the traffic on I-80 has changed over time. Same goes for the railroad. As more people move here and visit our community, the airport too has increased levels of traffic.

Our community voted to have an airport, and it is a commerce generator and job creator. No less than one hundred good paying full time jobs are based at the airport. Every big jet has a big wallet onboard that spends money supporting our local community in the form of retail sales, dining, services and of course taxes.

This election year, two candidates rise above the rest as being the most qualified to lead our airport into the future. They are Leigh Golden and Ken Aronson. I know both personally, I have flown with Leigh for countless hours over 20+ years. Some of the things you don’t know about Leigh: He is a retired airline pilot; perhaps he flew you to Hawaii at some point in time. Leigh is also the former Chief Pilot & Director of Maintenance for Air Ambulance International. His tenure there was one of helping people, and that’s Leigh’s focus — he goes out of his way to help people.

While I have never flown with Ken, I have flown missions with Ken. Ken has flown hundreds of voluntary flights through the Young Eagles program locally. Perhaps he has flown your child. Ken and Leigh spend countless hours volunteering their time with members of our community. They have both worked tirelessly to bring aviation into the hearts of our local youth. That in and of itself sets them above the others seeking your vote for the TTAD Board of Directors.

Perhaps you’ll recognize my name, as I too have flown hundreds of your kids as part of the Young Eagles program. Trust me when I tell you, Ken Aronson and Leigh Golden are the two most qualified candidates for the future of our airport. The airport is a fabulous part of our community, let’s preserve it by voting for Ken and Leigh.

Respectfully,

Michael Golden

Truckee