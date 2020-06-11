Min Yi: Protests not about guilt or innocence

I was very surprised and disappointed to read that Police Chief Leftwich sent an email to about 100 public employees that stated that he thought George Floyd was “not innocent” and brought up Patrick Underwood as a comparison.

How did he know Floyd was “not innocent”? Adding a “so” would not have changed what he was trying to say.

No one — innocent or guilty — deserves to be treated inhumanely and executed without a trial. The protest was against police brutality and injustice — not litigating whether or not the Floyd was innocent or guilty. Furthermore, I was shocked to read that Chief Leftwich “has not witnessed police brutality or systemic racism firsthand in decades of public service.” I don’t know how long he has been working in this resort, mostly white, town of Truckee but it must be nice to live in such a bubble.

I wonder if the Chief would have sanctioned the gathering if it wasn’t a vigil for the dead, but instead a protest against injustice.

Min Yi

Truckee