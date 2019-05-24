 Nancy Nelson: ‘Cleaning’ boat ramp while dirtying Donner Lake? | SierraSun.com

Letters to the Editor | May 24, 2019

How can we put a stop to Truckee Donner Parks and Recreation Department using their trucks to “clean” the parking area of the Donner Lake Public Boat Ramp?

It is a process with trucks that throw so much dirt escaping into the air and lake, instead of being contained into the trucks receptacle. On May 14, I watched a truck circle the parking lot for almost an hour doing such.

It was awful, so much dirt and debris into our lake!

Nancy Nelson

Truckee

