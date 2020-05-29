Nate Delgado: Irresponsible homeowners renting to tourists

Irresponsible homeowners renting to tourists

As El Dorado County imposes $1,000 fines for tourists in South Lake, some Incline Village homeowners are cashing in. All day I have watched tourists with California plates trolling through my neighborhood looking at their phones trying to find their Airbnb destinations.

My street is packed with parked cars, and I can hear multiple loud backyard parties.

To those of you that own homes in the vicinity: How can you have a clear conscience knowing that you chose to cash in on the limited availability of short-term rentals instead of being responsible and keeping our community safe? You should be ashamed of yourselves. People like you are the reason why Incline Village has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Did you think that your full-time neighbors would not notice?

You have all disrespected our home and alienated yourself from this community. Jeopardizing our community for personal profit is unacceptable.

Nate Delgado

Incline Village