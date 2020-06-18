Pam English: On the retirement of Police Chief Leftwich | SierraSun.com
Pam English: On the retirement of Police Chief Leftwich

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

I am very disappointed that our Police Chief Ron Leftwich has announced his retirement. My experience with his leadership has been excellent.

He was thoughtful and considerate in his comments about not stopping cars during the “shelter in place.” He clearly explained why he could not and would not stop cars and ask for documentation of living in Truckee. He has been approachable and considerate in his comments to the public. One poorly construed comment should not lead to quick judgment.

If a spouse was “fired” for every thoughtless, stupid or unkind comment, that we could not apologize for or explain, no marriage would last more than a few months.

Pam English

Truckee

 

