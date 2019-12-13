Peggy Martin: Hardy Bullock best choice for Nevada County Board of Supervisors

It is my honor to write a letter of support for Hardy Bullock for his candidacy for District 5 on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

I have had the pleasure of getting to know Hardy the over the past 12 years through Big Brothers Big Sisters. He came to me in 2008 seeking to raise money through his passion for bike riding and because of his belief in our mission of mentoring. He also joined the Board of Directors and furthered his advocacy of the program.

For the past 12 years Hardy has riden thousands of miles, over multiple days and raised over $100,000 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters. Every year he plans out a course, calls in his buddies to come along and advocates for the cause. Not only has he raised a lot of money for BBBS, he has raised awareness of the need for local mentoring and shown what hard work and perseverance can do when you are dedicated to something.

Hardy is committed to the community and dedicated to making sure we have what we need to succeed. He cares deeply and works hard to support causes that are important to him.

Hardy has portrayed that through his amazing family and his commitment to serve others.

I couldn’t think of a better person to represent Nevada County on the Board of Supervisors. He has lived in Eastern and Western Nevada County, knows the area so well and is dedicated to serve. He knows what is important in a growing and changing County and invested in protecting our community.

Hardy has a huge heart and is a very caring person. I’m honored to call Hardy my friend and have his support with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Whatever Hardy sets out to do, he succeeds. Let’s join together to support Hardy on his journey for Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Peggy Martin

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County, North Lake Tahoe