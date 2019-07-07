Rachel Falk: Thank you for being that village

Glenshire Elementary School just celebrated an award luncheon with gifts for 11 students who had perfect attendance and no tardies for the entire 2018-2019 school year!

The luncheon and gifts were made possible by the following generous community contributors: Round Table Pizza of Truckee; Word after Word Bookstore; Summit Swirl Yogurt Shop; Glenshire General Store; and the Glenshire PTO. Each student was given a certificate by Dr. Leri, Superintendent, Chief Learning Officer of TTUSD, an amazing pizza luncheon, a Glenshire T-shirt and certificates from the above mentioned stores.

The students were thrilled with the honor and very excited to receive the lovely gifts. The staff and students are very thankful and appreciative for the many businesses who support our students. It truly takes a village to raise our kids. Thank you for being that village!

Rachel Falk

Glenshire Elementary School Counselor

Truckee