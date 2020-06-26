Ramm family: Thank you for supporting Steve
To our wonderful Tahoe/Truckee, Reno, and Bay Area friends, thank you.
It has been exactly one year since our lives were permanently altered when Steve was severely injured in a bicycle accident in Tahoe City. We are thrilled to share that Steve has made wonderful progress in the past year. He is in ongoing outpatient rehab and is so happy to be back home in Kings Beach, enjoying hiking again in Tahoe and growing stronger every day. He is truly a walking miracle!
Our family will be forever grateful for your prayers, inspirational get-well cards, posters, visits to Steve’s bedside, housing for our family, dog sitting, transportation, thoughtful gifts, flowers, phone calls, emails, texts, meals, Caring Bridge posts, healing vibes, and generous monetary donations which paid for Steve’s care flight to San Francisco and contributed to his rehab. Your demonstrations of love and support helped Steve heal and sustained us through a very difficult time.
We have an amazing, supportive community and group of friends. Thank you for your part in Steve’s recovery — he couldn’t have done it without you!
The Ramm Family (Steve, Eve, Nicole, Robert, and Chelsea)
Kings Beach
