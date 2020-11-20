Richard Haslag: Looking towards term limits
Looking towards term limits
Jim Porter omitted one crucial change that needs to be made in our government, particularly on the national level. Term Limits.
I’m not sure that the framers of the constitution intended that “pubic service” should be a career. While it is imperative to have experienced individuals making our laws, the tendency seems to be that once a person is elected to congress their most important concern is getting re-elected not in thoughtfully considering what is in the best interest of the country. The idea of compromise has become a sign of weakness, while we forget that compromise is one of the strong points of our legislative history. Neither the left or right has all of the best answers to all issues facing our nation. As with most of the items on Mr. Porter’s list, enacting these changes is going to be seen, by those in power, as a threat to their livelihood and perhaps to their political ideology, therefore not likely to become reality.
Richard Haslag
Truckee
