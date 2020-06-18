Robyn Genest: Let’s improve our lives for the better

In regard to the letter to the editor in last week’s Sierra Sun by Min Yi about Police Chief Leftwich’s statement at not having witnessed any police brutality, I too have not witnessed any, nor seen any undue force during my years of working in law enforcement offices.

I have worked for CHP and local sheriff offices in the Truckee/Lake Tahoe area. During that time and mostly in all areas, law enforcement was respected and needed by the general public. I am saddened to find that now this seems not to be the case.

Something has gone wrong with our law enforcement in some areas and that has got to change for the better. We are all in this together. Let’s get back to where we were and improve our lives for the better, today and every day.

Robyn Genest

Homewood