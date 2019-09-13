Rolf Godon: Thanks for ‘in-depth’ coverage of Truckee community

I am a very longtime Sierra Sun reader and have seen the paper go through numerous cycles throughout the years.

When the new cycle began a very few years ago I found very little of interest as far as local coverage of our Truckee community. I even met with the editor to discuss my concerns and was heard.

I must say that the paper has increasingly printed excellent in-depth coverage of our many local issues. Congratulations for a job well done.

The motto for me is: more news and less “filler.”

Rolf Godon

Truckee