Rolf Godon: Thanks for ‘in-depth’ coverage of Truckee community
I am a very longtime Sierra Sun reader and have seen the paper go through numerous cycles throughout the years.
When the new cycle began a very few years ago I found very little of interest as far as local coverage of our Truckee community. I even met with the editor to discuss my concerns and was heard.
I must say that the paper has increasingly printed excellent in-depth coverage of our many local issues. Congratulations for a job well done.
The motto for me is: more news and less “filler.”
Rolf Godon
Truckee