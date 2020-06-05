Say Their Names Citizens Group: Thanks for extraordinary support

Thanks for the

extraordinary support

We thank the people of Truckee for turning out in such extraordinary numbers for the Say Their Names Vigil Tuesday evening. More than 1,500 people observed a moving silent vigil on bended knees from Downtown to Gateway Center to remember the people of color who have been victims of police violence and to reflect on recent events and how we can make our country better.

Many community volunteers, young and old, worked on short notice to organize and monitor the Say Their Names Vigil, and we thank them for their good-natured help and dedication.

Our gratitude and appreciation go to the Truckee Police Department for its professionalism and its respect for the right of citizens to peaceably assemble to express their views. Their sensitive policing helped ensure the peaceful event we intended.

We especially recognize the young people of Truckee, who came in large numbers and inspired us with their passion and commitment. We urge them to carry that energy to November and vote.

Janet Atkinson, Annie Ballard, Anne-Flore Dwyer, Christa Finn, Savannah Golden, Courtney Henderson, Deirdre Henderson, Silke Pflueger, Christina Temple and Suzie Tarnay

Ad Hoc Say Their Names Citizens Group