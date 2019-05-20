Sophia Killian: Teens need proper amount of sleep

Many people, including me, think that school starts way too early for numerous reasons. One reason schools should start later is kids do not perform as well in school with little amount of sleep.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that middle and high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later to give students the opportunity to get the amount of sleep they need. “Studies show that 93% of high schools and 83% of middle schools in the U.S. started before 8:30 a.m.”

A middle schooler, like me, should get 8 to 10 hours of sleep. On average teenagers usually get 7 to 7 ½ hours of sleep. One of the main reasons teens do not get enough sleep is school start times.

Did you know that if adolescents do not get enough sleep it can lead to diabetes and depression! Research shows that at 7 a.m. the brain is still sending sleeping signals. How are you supposed to learn anything? There are multiple strong reasons why school should start later.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District should change the start time of the middle and high schools to 8:30, so teenagers can get the proper amount of sleep they need.

Sophia Killian

Glenshire Elementary, Truckee