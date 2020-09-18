Steve and Robin Cavagnolo: Vote Zabriskie for Truckee Town Council

Vote Zabriskie for town council

We have known Jan and his wife, Louise, for about seven years. They live not far from our place.

We have socialized on many occasions, and he has always impressed us with his genuine interest in the topic of conversation, particularly when it pertains to conservation and/or community. He strives to see all sides of an issue before reasoning out his own. Conversely, he can be very persuasive in presenting the path of choice.

Jan’s community service over the past few years speaks to his commitment to Truckee. His education and profession make him a perfect fit to help negotiate the issues we face in this community. Moreover, his life experiences underline his concern for the welfare others.

We highly recommend voting for Jan Zabriskie, Truckee Town Council.

Steve and Robin Cavagnolo

Truckee