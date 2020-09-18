Steve and Robin Cavagnolo: Vote Zabriskie for Truckee Town Council
Vote Zabriskie for town council
We have known Jan and his wife, Louise, for about seven years. They live not far from our place.
We have socialized on many occasions, and he has always impressed us with his genuine interest in the topic of conversation, particularly when it pertains to conservation and/or community. He strives to see all sides of an issue before reasoning out his own. Conversely, he can be very persuasive in presenting the path of choice.
Jan’s community service over the past few years speaks to his commitment to Truckee. His education and profession make him a perfect fit to help negotiate the issues we face in this community. Moreover, his life experiences underline his concern for the welfare others.
We highly recommend voting for Jan Zabriskie, Truckee Town Council.
Steve and Robin Cavagnolo
Truckee
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User