Susan Dornan: 4th Bikeathon for the Tahoe Pyramid Trail set for Feb. 29

The fourth annual Bikeathon to support the Tahoe-Pyramid Bike Trail will be held in Reno on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The indoor cycling event supports the nonprofit group that is working to fill in trail gaps between Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. With the support of Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District, the group opened the final link for a trail in the steep Truckee Canyon, linking Truckee and Reno.

The event will take place at Great Basin Bicycles, 8048 S. Virginia St. Participants can bring their own bikes for use on the store’s indoor cycling exercise stands. People can register as teams and snacks will be provided. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will pay $12 for a 50-minute ride, with $6 going to the nonprofit agency to help cover trail building and maintenance. Register at GreatBasinBicycles.com/Projects.

To find out more about the trail, go to http://www.tahoepyramidtrail.org.

Susan Dornan

Reno