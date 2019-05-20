Ted Owens: Brian Dahle is the superior choice for District 1 state senator

This morning I received a political mailer by Assemblyman Dahle’s opponent, Assemblyman Kiley. It state’s “Brian Dahle should be ashamed.”

It is Mr. Kiley who should be ashamed of putting out such trash.

Brian Dahle and I have been friends for nearly 10 years. He and I served together on the Sierra Nevada Conservancy board as county supervisors. Brian struck me as honest, bright, inquisitive, solution oriented and in public service for the right reason, to do some good for his constituents. He hasn’t changed one bit as a member of the legislature and be assured, that is rare.

Brian is a seed farmer from Lassen County, farms land homesteaded by his grandparents and is proud of it. He is a salt of the earth, hard working person and as an employer, knows what it is to sign a paycheck, run a business and comply with government agencies. He cares about family, his neighbors and his country. Sounds pleasantly old fashioned, because he is.

When 26 years old, he was motivated to run for the Lassen County board of supervisors because he felt strongly that he could do a better job and make a difference. He did, and was elected to four terms, 16 years before being overwhelmingly elected to the state assembly where he is serving his fourth term.

As an assemblyman, Brian bucked the trend of today’s political environment, by developing honest friendships with legislators including those across the aisle and whose political prisms are different than his own. He has annually hosted legislators on his farm from other parts of the state including L.A.’s inner city to share with them what rural California is and what important needs exist here. Conversely, he has traveled to their districts to educate himself on the needs and issues of places he had never been. I have had the pleasure of joining him when he has brought his tour to Truckee.

Assemblyman Dahle is one of the most accessible legislators I have known. Several weeks ago, he stepped out of a committee meeting to meet with several of us Truckee folks to give us his ear. As potential new constituents, we tried to meet with his opponent, who was “meeting with a staff member” in his office and too busy. So, I can’t speak to his character.

As for Brian Dahle’s character, I strongly urge you to cast your vote for Brian Dahle for State Senate District 1 on June 4.

Ted Owens

Former Truckee mayor and former Nevada County supervisor