Tom Burt: California Tahoe Conservancy breaking public’s trust

This is a letter to the editor about an article the Sierra Sun ran June 28 titled “Tahoe Conservancy to use asset hands to help improve neighborhoods”.

The article showed bias toward an action that should not be happening. The California Tahoe Conservancy, deeming properties it shepherds and protect for the public as developable, goes against what the purpose and mission of the Conservancy is, and what we as voters entrusted in the creation of the Conservancy: Preserving land in the Tahoe Basin for the public for perpetuity.

When and how did the Conservancy become a development company is one question to be explored? How and why did the assets properties (development properties) come into existence? Were the adjacent properties owners notified and included for comment of the California Tahoe Conservancy changing the properties from conservation to developable? Are these actions in accordance with what the public wants or is it just what the developers want? The article does not explore any of these questions.

Also, many properties near or adjoining Conservancy lots were and are bought in the recognition that nothing is supposed to be developed on California Tahoe Conservancy Land thus adding value and cost to said properties.

In going forward with development, the California Tahoe Conservancy is breaking the public’s trust and taking value away from property owners, which they could be liable for.

Tom Burt

Kings Beach