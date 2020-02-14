Tom Derr: Consider buying Truckee River Winery?

The loss of the Truckee River Winery is quite an impact to our community. It was the premier social spot for games and get-togethers.

I would like the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District to consider buying the property for the social aspect of it and location near to town — bocce ball, darts, chess, etc. And then franchise out the building to a vendor who would propose to have lunches, drinks, etc. there.

Sound like a plan? Anyway I can help promote it?

Tom Derr

Truckee