Urs Schuler: Dear Republican voter

Dear Republican voter

Here is one small example on how all Americans are getting fleeced by the Trump administration and its Republican enabler in Congress. To quote a CNN headline:

“Trump tariffs costing U.S. consumers $1.4 billion per month, study shows.”

“The Trump administration’s trade policies and tariffs reduced U.S. income at a rate of $1.4 billion per month by the end of November, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Princeton and Columbia universities.”

Our “Dear Leader” is levying substantial new taxes through his childish trade war. Oh, they call it tariffs, not taxes and they claim the Chinese are paying it, whereas, as this study and many others show, you are actually paying it.

Trump and his Republican sycophants in Congress assume that most Americans will fail to make the connection between the higher prices in the grocery store and his narcissistic trade war; and that they will continue to vote Republican — even though gas, rent, food and clothing cost more.

Democrats are at least honest enough to tell us when they levy new taxes. Perhaps it’s time to vote for the more honest politicians.

Urs Schuler

Placerville