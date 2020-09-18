Vincent Bruno: Aronson, Golden right choices for Truckee Tahoe Airport Board

Ken Aronson and Leigh Golden are exactly who the community needs on the Truckee Tahoe Airport Board to lead the Airport District with passion, experience, and determination to make something good into extraordinary!

As a 25-year resident of Lake Tahoe, and retired eight grade teacher of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, I know firsthand the positive impacts the airport has on our community, especially our children.

I can appreciate the importance of Ken and Leigh focusing on having more STEM-related programs at the airport. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics are vitally important to today’s young people. It is at the airport that our children can make the connection in hands on opportunities with the values of STEM.

Ken Aronson and his wife, Rolann (volunteers) created, directed, and offered for years the “Mission to Mars” summer space camp. This camp takes place at the airport during the summer, but it could expand to a year-round offering at the airport with Ken and Leigh on the board. Visit http://www.AronsonGoldenforTruckeeTahoeAirportBoard.com​ to learn more. ​Programs like this one with a hands-on science curriculum capture the imagination and curiosity of the children while learning about STEM.

The Truckee Tahoe Airport community truly is a treasure.

The Young Eagles program, sponsored by our local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), is another amazing opportunity for our airport district community. Since 1999, a total of 5,199 children ages 8 to 17 have taken their first ride in a small plane! Over 100 of the children have been escorted to Ken Aronson’s homebuilt airplane. Ken then explains that he built his own plane. For many children this has been a life changing experience.

We need Ken Aronson and Leigh Golden to make the Truckee Tahoe Airport the best that it can be.

Vincent Bruno

Truckee