Will Ames: Truckee Airport needs noise abatement plan update

Truckee Airport needs noise abatement plan update

The Truckee airport needs to do better to reduce noise in the valley. As a pilot myself, I continually wonder why the outdated noise abatement plan directs me to fly adjacent to 99% of the homes and growth in Truckee.

The fix is quite easy and won’t cost a penny to pilots or the airport. Steer inbound pilots over the uninhabited areas above the sewer plant and Teichert Gravel yard instead of homes.

By having the airport tower make a change and direct airplanes to right air traffic, the majority of the noise issues will be instantly reduced. Current plane flight path noise is unnecessarily impacting Tahoe Donner, Truckee, Ponderosa Palisades, Martis Landing, Schaffer’s Mill, Lahontan and others for no good reason.

Swapping to a right pattern airport flight path will move the noise away from the majority of homes and into areas already noise impacted by Teichart Gravel. It’s a no brainer, direct inbound planes and practice patterns to right pattern traffic, not left pattern traffic.

Contact the airport authority info@truckeetahoeairport.com to express your opinion.

Will Ames

Truckee