Tahoe Basin owes TRPA’s Marchetta debt of gratitude (Opinion)

The Lake Tahoe Basin owes Joanne Marchetta a debt of gratitude (“Carrying epic collaboration forward,” Joanne Marchetta, June 17, 2022).

In her 13 years leading the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, she brought on a talented team of expert staff; reengaged TRPA in the community; worked with a wide range of private, public and nonprofit groups; and rolled out long-term strategies that are helping preserve everything Tahoe is known and loved for.

Since becoming CEO of the League to Save Lake Tahoe in 2012, I and my team have worked extremely closely with Joanne and TRPA. Between our shared successes and achievements for the basin, we have certainly had our disagreements. Yet that’s inevitable when two organizations are so passionate about this special place.

I’m proud that the League and TRPA have grown in parallel in the past decade. Of course, the Tahoe community – and all the great people and organizations in it – have made great strides as well. The last few years have shown just how far we’ve all come and the resilience we’ve collectively built.

Tahoe made it through the pandemic and wildfires by working together and leaning on one another. And that’s how we’ll overcome the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Joanne, thank you for your passionate dedication, tireless service and unquestioned love for Tahoe. I know that you’ll always work to Keep Tahoe Blue.

Darcie Goodman Collins, PhD, CEO, League to Save Lake Tahoe