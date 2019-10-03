Big Blue Adventure closes season with annual Great Trail Race

Runners and cyclists will take on Big Blue Adventure’s final event of the year this weekend, embarking on a route that runs from Truckee to Tahoe City.

The fourth annual Great Trail Race is scheduled for Sunday, and will take participants along two distances either on foot or mountain bike in one of the final endurance events of the season.

The Elite Course will follow segments of the Tahoe Rim Trail, Tevis Trail and Sawtooh Trail, taking competitors across 21.55 miles and 3,000 feet of ascent. The shorter, Classic Course, features a route through the Tahoe National Forest on fire roads and trails, and is roughly 17.9 miles.

The Great Trail Race was launched by North Tahoe residents Chaco Mohler and Todd Jackson in an effort to make an event for both runners and mountain bikers. Past races between Tahoe City and Truckee have included the TNT event and the Where the Hell is Truckee race.

The race from Truckee to Tahoe City is set to begin at 9 a.m., and will benefit Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue. Registration for the Great Trail Race costs $80. Registration will also be available on race day for an additional $10.

The Great Trail Race will cap off a season in which Big Blue Adventure hosted dozens of competitions in the Truckee-Tahoe area, ranging from off-road triathlons and open-water swims to long-distance runs.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.GreatTrailRace.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.