Honoring a valued community member, Stephen Bannar, with a spectacular view

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association has announced the adoption of the Stephen Bannar Memorial Vista.

Dr. Bannar was a beloved member of the South Shore community who frequently explored the beauty of the Tahoe Basin, whether hiking, backpacking, biking, skiing and snowboarding, or simply spending time with friends outdoors. He was also integral in getting many Tahoe Rim Trail users who had suffered injuries or ailments back out on the trail through his work as an orthopedic surgeon.

Always striving to improve the lives of others, Bannar worked with the community to promote wilderness safety and had a passion for the role of nature in mental and physical health. Bannar’s passion for the outdoors is reflected in many of the strategic goals of the Tahoe Rim Trail.

Therefore, the TRTA’s Adopt-A-Vista Program was a fitting way to honor Bannar. Through the Adopt-A-Vista Program, friends and family have dedicated the TRTA’s Lower Van Sickle Connector Trail Vista and named it The Stephen Bannar Memorial Vista in his memory.

The vista allows all those who hold a place for Bannar in their hearts to have a special vista to visit that captures his spirit and love of nature. Those interested in visiting the vista can find the spur trail about half a mile from the trailhead parking lot leading towards the waterfall in the Van Sickle Bi-State Park. A map is also available on the TRTA website at http://www.tahoerimtrail.org.

In addition to creating a special place to remember Bannar, the funds raised from the adoption will support the Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s efforts to build and enhance the Tahoe Rim Trail, teach sustainable trail use, and grow the next generation of passionate trail enthusiasts.

For more information on adopting a Tahoe Rim Trail Vista contact Veronica Palmer at veronicap@tahoerimtrail.org or check out http://www.tahoerimtrail.org/adopt-vista-adopt-mile/.