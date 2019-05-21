Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition and Tahoe Fund team up with ‘Bike Racks for Businesses’

TAHOE CITY — Following the successful first phase of the “Bike Racks for Businesses” program that was introduced to agencies in 2018, the nonprofit Tahoe Fund will continue its partnership with the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition to offer low or no-cost bike racks to interested businesses in the Tahoe Basin. The program is designed to encourage locals and visitors to ride their bikes around lakeside communities instead of drive.

“Increasing bicycle parking supports a vibrant community by providing much needed amenities, reducing the rate of bicycle theft, and improving the recreational and travel experience,” said Chris Mertens, Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition board secretary. “In 2018, together with the Tahoe Fund we helped install 215 bike racks with room for 430 bikes for use by local agencies. The bike racks were well received and well used, prompting us to extend the program to businesses and expand it Basin-wide with the Tahoe Fund’s support.”

Grant funding provided by the Tahoe Fund will also be used to support the Bike Coalition’s mobile bike racks, known as “bike valets,” at events around the Basin. Bike valets offer free, safe bike parking to event-goers to encourage them to ride — instead of drive — to concerts, festivals and more.

“Reducing vehicle traffic has the potential to reduce emissions and fine-sediment—significant factors in air pollution and water clarity,” said Katy Simon Holland, Tahoe Fund board chair. “Bicycle parking has been shown to increase visitation at local businesses and is a visual representation of the region’s emphasis on sustainability. The Tahoe Fund is pleased to continue to support these efforts Basin-wide.”

Businesses interested in bike racks are invited to apply until June 7, 2019 online at http://www.tahoebike.org/racks. Two bike rack options are available, each with a bolt-down or free-standing version. Interested businesses will be selected by the Bike Coalition based on criteria that includes their ability to provide matching funds, experienced or projected bike rack use, and community benefit based on surrounding businesses or services.

The Bike Coalition will be responsible for all ordering, shipping and professional installation of the bike racks on behalf of the selected businesses, with installations expected mid-July 2019.

Learn more at http://www.tahoebike.org or by emailing racks@tahoebike.org.

Source: Lake Tahoe Bike Coalition