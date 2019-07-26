Local athletes excel at Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Runs

Truckee’s Alexander Humenetskyj runs during this year’s Tahoe Rim Trails Endurance Runs 100-mile race. Humenetskyj broke the 24-hour mark to finish 13th overall.

Courtesy of Facchino Photography

Local ultrarunners defended home soil this past weekend, posting impressive results against hundreds of other athletes at the annual Tahoe Rim Trail Endurance Runs.

Billed as, “a glimpse of heaven … a taste of hell,” the event featured distances of 100 miles, 50 miles, and 55 kilometers, taking runners from the start line at Spooner Lake on forest trails and dirt roads along Tahoe’s east shore before returning to the finish area at Spooner Lake.

Truckee’s Robert Schwartz, 35, led the local effort on the day by capturing first place in the 50-mile race. Schwartz finished with a time of 8 hours, 52 minutes, 9 seconds, topping second place by nearly a minute.

On the women’s side, Truckee’s Sharon Fong, 61, won her age group with a time of 16:41:46. Joe Pace, 61, of Tahoe City, was second in his age group, finishing with a time of 12:13:23.

In day’s marquee event, the 100-mile distance, Truckee’s Alexander Humenetskyj, 39, was the top local athlete, breaking the 24-hour mark with a time of 23:34:23 for 13th place overall. Humenetskyj ran the race last year and finished in 25:26:22.

Eric Williams, 34, of Truckee, also finished the 100-mile course, reaching the finish line with a time of 27:06:45 for 31st place. Truckee’s Roger Pynappel, 59, was 46th overall with a time of 28:18:54.

Chris Price, 38, of Ouray, Colorado, bested more than 200 runners to claim the top spot at this year’s race, finishing with a time 19:56:05.

On the women’s side, Truckee’s Jenelle Potvin, 40, finished in seventh place and first in her age group with a time of 26:26:59.

Madison Hart, 21, of Gunnison, Colorado, won the women’s race with a time of 23:18:06.

For full results, visit TRTER.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.