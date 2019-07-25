Local swimmers shine in second round of Sierra Open Water Series

While athletes were pedaling and running in the 38th annual Donner Lake Triathlon, more than 100 swimmers entered the water to compete in the second round of the Sierra Open Water Series.

Truckee’s Taylor Cranney, 35, raced to first place in the morning’s longest distance of the Alpine Fresh Water Swim, winning the 2.4 mile no-wetsuit swim with a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes, 58 seconds.

On the men’s side, Jeffrey Citron, 64, of Marysville captured first place in the division with a time of 1:09:36.

Sparks’ youngster Aidan Pflieger, 15, posted the fastest time in the distance, winning the wetsuit division with a time of 53:16. Amber Smolik, 36, of Richmond, Texas, was the women’s winner, reaching the finish line at West End Beach with a time of 58:08.

One of the most decorated swimmers in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association history, Kate Rye, 19, of Incline Village, returned to the area following her freshman year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Rye, who owns a Nevada prep record four state championships in the 50-yard freestyle, won the no-wetsuit division of the 1.2-mile race, finishing with a time of 29:50. Truckee’s Angela Riddle, 35, was third in the event with a time of 33:01, followed by Josie Furbershaw, of Soda Springs, who crossed the finish line with a time of 33:39 for fourth overall.

Kevin Jeffrey, 48, of Aptos, won the wetsuit division of the 1.2-mile race with a time of 27:32. Lily Mein, 17, of Redwood City, was second overall and the first female to reach the finish line, completing the race in 29:34.

The three-race Sierra Open Water Series, produced by Big Blue Adventure, will conclude on Aug. 24 with the Lake Tahoe Swim at Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park in Tahoma.

For full results or to register for the final event of the season, visit TahoeSwimming.com.

