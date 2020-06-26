Northstar announces plans for summer operations
Northstar California Resort – Open Thursdays through Sundays, July 3 through Oct. 4*
Scenic Big Springs Gondola rides and hiking trail access beginning July 3 (no hiking access via Zephyr Express until July 10)
Zephyr Express chairlift open for bike hauls and scenic hiking beginning July 10
Advanced purchase for the Northstar Bike Park, scenic gondola rides and hiking are recommended (additional details will be available on NorthstarCalifornia.com in the coming weeks)
Northstar Bike Park will open on July 10 with select trails, from less difficult to expert
Additional details on what trails will be available will be provided closer to opening day
The Bike Park plans to operate the majority of trails throughout the season, subject to change, and expects to open with segments of its most popular trails, including Livewire, Coaster and Tryumph
Intermittent trail closures will be encountered around the Vista Express lift area between August and October as Northstar carries out forest health and snowmaking improvements
In order remain in compliance with physical distancing protocols while also providing guests with the best possible riding experience, Northstar will have a daily maximum on the number of tickets sold for the bike park - advanced purchase is recommended
Northstar Golf Course opening July 15
Grab ‘n go food and drink options at the Lodge at Big Springs and “The Turn” at Northstar Golf Course
*Beginning Aug. 16, Northstar will operate Fridays through Sundays until closing day
Northstar California Resort on Thursday announced additional summer activities to open early July.
Scenic lift rides on Big Springs Gondola, hiking access, and grab n’ go food and drink options from the Lodge at Big Springs will open on July 3. The Northstar Bike Park will open with select trails on July 10. Riders are encouraged to pre-purchase a season bike haul pass or day tickets to access a range of beginner to expert rated trails via the Big Springs Gondola and the Zephyr Express chairlift.
The Northstar Golf Course will open July 15.
“We look forward to welcoming Northstar guests back to enjoy family-friendly activities such as hiking, biking and golfing in beautiful North Lake Tahoe,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and general manager of Northstar California Resort. “Northstar offers world-class singletrack trails for all-levels, golf set among the Martis Valley, and scenic gondola rides to miles of open hiking trails. Our expansive, open-air environment provides an ideal location for families to physically distance while we enjoy the activities that draw us together at this special place.”
Last week Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood shared their operating plans as well as their commitment to safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Heavenly Mountain Resort will open on July 3 for sightseeing and hiking via the Heavenly Gondola, with the Ridge Rider Coaster and Tamarack Express Chairlift expected to open shortly thereafter. Kirkwood Mountain Resort is currently open for human-powered activities (no lift access), similar to years past.
As a part of Vail Resorts’ commitment to safety, the Company established certain guidelines across all of its resorts and properties in North America, which include physical distancing protocols, face covering requirements, enhanced cleaning measures, employee health screenings and safety training, cashless transactions, and revisions to regularly offered programs and services. Each resort and property have enacted a unique operating plan that aligns with these guidelines that was developed in consultation with state and local health officials. Similar to the Skier Responsibility Code, Vail Resorts asks guests and employees to take on a new level of personal accountability to ensure the safety of its mountain communities.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User