Northstar announces plans for summer operations

Northstar California Resort – Open Thursdays through Sundays, July 3 through Oct. 4*

Scenic Big Springs Gondola rides and hiking trail access beginning July 3 (no hiking access via Zephyr Express until July 10)

Zephyr Express chairlift open for bike hauls and scenic hiking beginning July 10

Advanced purchase for the Northstar Bike Park, scenic gondola rides and hiking are recommended (additional details will be available on NorthstarCalifornia.com in the coming weeks)

Northstar Bike Park will open on July 10 with select trails, from less difficult to expert

Additional details on what trails will be available will be provided closer to opening day

The Bike Park plans to operate the majority of trails throughout the season, subject to change, and expects to open with segments of its most popular trails, including Livewire, Coaster and Tryumph

Intermittent trail closures will be encountered around the Vista Express lift area between August and October as Northstar carries out forest health and snowmaking improvements

In order remain in compliance with physical distancing protocols while also providing guests with the best possible riding experience, Northstar will have a daily maximum on the number of tickets sold for the bike park - advanced purchase is recommended

Northstar Golf Course opening July 15

Grab ‘n go food and drink options at the Lodge at Big Springs and “The Turn” at Northstar Golf Course

*Beginning Aug. 16, Northstar will operate Fridays through Sundays until closing day