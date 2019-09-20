Race across Tahoe concludes annual paddle series

The final competition of the four-part Tahoe Paddle Racing series was held last weekend, challenging participants to a 22-mile race from one end of Big Blue to the other.

The annual Tahoe Cup lake crossing attracted more than 40 participants, including those in outrigger canoes, surfskis, and on stand-up paddleboards, to race from South Lake Tahoe to the finish line at Waterman’s Landing in North Tahoe.

San Rafael’s Pete Gauvin was the top finisher in the 14-foot stand-up paddleboard division, making the trip across the lake in 4 hours, 12 minutes, 1.50 seconds.

On the women’s side, Monica Stratton, of San Diego, captured first place with the fastest time on a stand-up paddleboard, winning the female 14-foot division with a time of 5:17:26.04.

“This is my first race at this distance and you never know how you are going to feel after mile 15,” posted Stratton, who is a nine-time Ironman participant, to her Instagram account following Saturday’s race. “I think I found my new passion.”

Andi Traynor, of Stanford, was the top finisher in the 12.6-foot division, making the crossing with a time of 5:18:25.56.

The fastest paddlers to reach the finish line were Amy Byers and Elaine Baden, who rode in the surfski kayak double category. The two reached the finish line with a time of 3:19:20.56. Victor Bovino Agostini, won the outrigger canoe division, finishing with a time of 3:21:36.57. John Dye took first in the surfski kayak single category with a time of 3:27:43.91.

The race across Tahoe also featured a trio of teams competing in the six-person outrigger canoe division. Jeff Patrick, Mike Milner, Rand Perkins, Mike Gabor, Evan Parks, and Tom McCormack took first place and were the only racers to break the three-hour mark, reaching North Tahoe with a time of 2:54:16.46.

The Tahoe Paddle Racing series, formerly known as the Tahoe Cup, has been held on the lake and at Donner Lake since 2009. Proceeds from the series benefit the Lake Tahoe Waterman Association. For full results, visit TahoePaddleRacing.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.