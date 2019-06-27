Runners, mountain bikers kick off Adventure Sports Week

Adventure Sports Week in Tahoe City got underway last weekend with hundreds of athletes battling it out on mountain bikes and on foot during two days of competition.

The annual event, which is organized by Big Blue Adventure, was held Saturday and Sunday at the Highlands Community Center and featured the Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race and Burton Creek Trail Run.

Dozens of cyclists pedaled out from the community center onto singletrack and fire roads Saturday morning to compete in the 8-hour and 4-hour mountain bike races.

Ron Dickenson, 61, of Auburn, was the only rider of the 11 solo entries to complete seven laps on the roughly 12-mile course, finishing with a total time of 8 hours, 39 minutes, 23 seconds to win the 8-hour solo race. Alex Wild, of Los Gatos, was the top rider in the 4-hour race, and the only to finish five laps in less than 4 hours.

The day’s competition also featured a two-lap race, which drew the largest field of racers with 44 participants.

Truckee’s Dillon Osleger posted the day’s fastest time in the event, finishing with a time of 1:38:02 to claim first place overall.

Hundreds turn out for next stop of Tahoe Trail Running Series

On Sunday, competition shifted to the next leg of the Tahoe Trail Running Series as more than 250 runners left the Highlands Community Center to compete in the Burton Creek Trail Run.

The event featured three races across distances of a half marathon, 12 kilometers, and 6 kilometers, taking athletes along the trails within Burton Creek State Park.

The half marathon brought in the largest field of racers and was won by Reno’s Cary Dunagan, who finished with a time of 1:22:04. Ethan Walker, of Pacifica, was second with a time of 1:36:46, followed by Carson City’s Jason Kerver in third place with a time of 1:40:57. Truckee’s Jack Macy was the fastest local on the men’s side, finishing eighth overall with a time of 1:47:19.

Briana Tiffany, of South Lake Tahoe, captured the win on the women’s side, finishing the race with a time of 1:41:16. Kristen Fayter, of Roseville, was second with a time of 1:48:12, followed by Joanna Armstrong, of Nevada City, with a time of 1:48:40. Olympic Valley’s Molly Schildhause was the fastest local woman, finishing in fifth place with a time of 1:56:44.

Adventure Sports Week will move to Commons Beach for this weekend’s competitions, highlighted by XTERRA Tahoe City — a unique triathlon format, which features open water swims, mountain biking and trail running.

For full race results, visit AdventureSportsWeekTahoe.com.

XTERRA returns to Commons Beach

One of the marquee events of the summer’s competitions in the Truckee-Tahoe area, XTERRA Tahoe City, will get underway this Saturday, bringing hundreds of athletes to Commons Beach to compete in a variety of events.

XTERRA’s unique triathlon format features open-water swims, mountain biking, and trail running, and is one of two XTERRA competitions Big Blue Adventure will host in the area this year.

The day’s competitions will feature a triathlon, a shorter version of the triathlon, a duathlon (biking and running), and the aquabike (swimming and biking) race.

The Sierra Open Water Swim Series will also get underway Saturday morning at Commons Beach with the season-opening race, the Tahoe City Swim. The competition will get underway at 9 a.m., and features distances of a half mile, 1.2 miles, and 2.4 miles.

Adventure Sports Week wraps up on Sunday with Sacramento soul and funk group Joy and the Madness taking the stage at Commons Beach as part of the concert series.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun.