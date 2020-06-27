Sierra Nevada Alliance offers Sierra Summer Challenge

Take your summer to new heights, or to new lows, with the Sierra Nevada Alliance’s Sierra Summer Challenge.

The challenge began on June 22 and runs through Sept 7.

There is plenty of time to join and collect points. The challenges are to jump into the most alpine lakes or to climb to the summit of Sierra peaks.

Document each adventure to raise donations and awareness about what the Sierra Nevada Alliance is doing to protect the mountain range.

Register for either the Sierra Summit Challenge or the Alpine Lake Challenge and set up your personal donation page on the GoFundMe team page. Share on social media platforms to get family and friends to sponsor the adventure.

It is recommended that each participant set up their donation goal to $250.

The Alliance has an overall goal of $5,000 for each of the challenges.

Each participant will receive a 2020 Sierra Summer Challenge sticker.

Participants of both challenges are competing for the best photo of their adventures. The challenge works by starting your adventure, documenting it, getting sponsors and sharing your adventure on social media with the hashtag #SierraSummerChallenge and #SierraNevadaAlliance.

At 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, the challenge comes to an end and winners of each challenge will be chosen. Winners receive backcountry gear.

There are three categories on a scoring rubric that will determine the winner of the challenge: Most peaks summited or the most alpine lakes swam in, total funds raised and best photo posted on social media. Registration cost $15. After registration, there will be a link to create your fundraising page.

For more information, visit sierranevadaalliance.org.

To register for the Sierra Summit Challenge, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/sierra-summer-challenge-sierra-peak-challenge.

To register for the Alpine Lake Challenge, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/sierra-summer-challenge.

