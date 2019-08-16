Skate the Lake hits 15th year of fundraising in Tahoe

Last year’s Skate the Lake brought in nearly $30,000 for Boarding for Breast Cancer’s support and prevention programs.

Justin Scacco /jscacco@sierrasun.com

Dozens of locals and visitors on skateboards, longboards, rollerskates, and bikes will take to the paved paths near Tahoe City this Saturday, trekking along a 28-mile route in order to raise funds for a good cause.

Boarding for Breast Cancer’s 15th annual Skate the Lake returns to the area this weekend with a goal of raising $50,000 for the organization’s outreach, education, and survivorship programs.

The event raised nearly $30,000 last year, which also helps support local cancer support facilities like the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center. Since it’s inception, Skate the Lake has had more than 1,200 participants and raised more than $700,000.

“We thank you so much for your generosity and willingness to donate to our cause,” organizers said in a note on the event’s fundraising page. “Feel good knowing that your donation makes an impact on our various education and outreach + survivorship support programs. Each dollar donated goes towards reaching a young woman in hopes of preventing breast cancer, or supporting those who have been affected.”

The route will take riders on the paved paths around Tahoe’s west shore toward Tahoe City. Riders then follow the Truckee River, and then head toward Squaw Valley before returning to the finish line at Commons Beach.

For the second consecutive year, Skate the Lake will also feature a place in Squaw Valley to drop in for those who don’t want to commit to the entire 28 miles.

The event will kick off on Friday afternoon at Commons Beach with a registration party. There will be live music, DJs, raffles, a silent auction, yoga sessions, and beer and food. Skate the Lake will begin the following morning at 8:30 a.m. An awards ceremony for the most funds raised will take place at Commons Beach at 2 p.m.

Skate the Lake is still open for registration. All skaters must raise or pay $50, which can be done through the event’s fundraising page, in order to participate. Registration includes a T-shirt and two raffle tickets. There are additional prizes given to those who raise more money. For more information or to register, visit B4BC.com/skatethelake/.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.