Ski or ride for $5 on Fridays in June at Squaw Valley

Skiers and snowboarders are invited to celebrate spring on the slopes at Squaw Valley with $5 lift tickets on Fridays in June. “Five Dollar Fridays” will benefit the Tahoe Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports environmental improvement projects that restore lake clarity, enhance outdoor recreation, promote healthier forests, improve transportation and inspire greater stewardship of the region.

All proceeds from advanced online lift ticket sales on Friday June 7, 14, 21 and 28 will support the Tahoe Fund’s goal of raising $35,000 to assist the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition in providing “Bike Racks for Basin Businesses.” Through this program, the Tahoe Fund and Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition will provide low- or no-cost bike racks to businesses in the Lake Tahoe Basin to encourage locals and visitors to ride instead of drive.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has committed to matching ticket sales with an additional donation of up to $10,000. Five Dollar Fridays lift tickets must be purchased online or through the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows app more than 48 hours in advance. Lift tickets purchased on-site on Fridays or online within 48 hours will be priced at $39 (all ages, four and under are free) and will not include a donation to the Tahoe Fund. The $5 lift ticket is not valid for use on the Tram.

To learn more or donate to the Tahoe Fund, visit http://www.tahoefund.org/donate.

Source: Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows