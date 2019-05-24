Tahoe City Golf Course swings into action May 24

To tee off the season, Friday through Monday, green fees for nine holes will be reduced to $20, green fees for 18 holes will be $35 and twilight pricing starting at 3 p.m. will be $20.

Submitted photo

TAHOE CITY — After a long and snow-filled winter, the Tahoe City Golf Course will open for the season on Friday, May 24, weather permitting.

The soft opening coincides with Memorial Day weekend, and the unofficial opening weekend of summer in Lake Tahoe.

To tee off the season, Friday through Monday, green fees for nine holes will be reduced to $20, green fees for 18 holes will be $35 and twilight pricing starting at 3 p.m. will be $20.

The Tahoe City Golf Course, established in 1918, is the oldest golf course in Lake Tahoe and is committed to preserving the history and charm while implementing modern improvements.

The Tahoe City Golf Course continues to improve the golf experience for the entire community,” said Bob Bonino, course manager. “We are a family-friendly course and welcome the return of the long time Tahoe City golfers and new ones, of all ages.”

The Tahoe City Public Utility District has managed the course since fall of 2016 and has invested significantly in personnel and equipment to fulfill its goal of providing a great golf product at a good value to the community. Over the past few years, the district has implemented a number of improvements including; better drainage throughout the course; equipment upgrades to ensure quality conditions of the greens, fairways and rough; enhanced bunkers and cart paths; new practice netting; new upper parking area; and upgrades to the Pro Shop and restaurant, Café Zenon. Future priorities include an expanded clubhouse; upgraded golf cart fleet; and continued enhancements to overall course playability.

Café Zenon, the on-site restaurant and bar, will also resume seven day a week operations on Friday, May 24, opening Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Visit golftahoecity.com for season pass rates, green fees, tournaments, bocce ball leagues, and course rental information. For more information about early season specials, follow us on Instagram @tahoecitygolfcourse or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TahoeCityGolf, and join us this Memorial Day weekend in Tahoe City.

Source: Tahoe City Public Utility District