Tahoe City runner captures gold at Marlette 50K

The Tahoe Trail Running Series made its annual stop at Spooner Lake last weekend, attracting more than 260 runners to compete in the Marlette 50K and Marlette 10 Miler races.

Tahoe City’s Jane McClelland, 28, took advantage of near-perfect race conditions during a cool morning on the trails around Spooner Lake and Marlette Lake to win this year’s 50-kilometer race.

McClelland outpaced the next fastest woman by nearly 14 minutes, reaching the finish line with a time of 4 hours, 53 minutes, 19 seconds for sixth-place overall out of a field of 100 runners.

Summer Frazier, 39, of Bishop, was second, finishing in 5:07:09. Kimberley Frankel, 47, of Sparks, took third place with a time of 5:08:05.

On the men’s side, Willie Schefer, 29, of San Diego, captured first place overall, reaching the finish line with a time 4:15:38. Jake Lawrence, 38, of Mankato, Minnesota, was second place, finishing in 4:28:04, followed by Carson City’s Bret Sarnquist, 41, who finished with a time of 4:34:11.

Truckee’s Nicholas Martin, 35, was the fastest local on the day, finishing with a time of 4:36:59 for fifth place. Carson City’s Duane Baker, 76, was the oldest athlete in the field, and finished with a time of 7:21:31 for 76th place.

The 50-kilomter race also served as the Road Runners Club of America Western Region Ultra Championship.

The day’s competition also featured the Marlette 10 Miler, which doubled as the Road Runners Club of America Nevada State Championship.

Nick Cioci, 19, of Auburn, raced to first place, finishing the course with a time of 1:13:29. Amy King, 26, of Fallen Leaf, took the women’s title, finishing third overall with a time of 1:18:30.

Big Blue Adventure will next host the area’s second XTERRA off-road triathlon of the season. XTERRA Lake Tahoe will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Incline Village.

For race results or to register for upcoming events, visit BigBlueAdventure.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.