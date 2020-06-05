Tahoe Via Ferrata reopens to private groups, open-enrollment climbs start next week

The Tahoe Via Ferrata in Squaw Valley has reopened for private groups and next week will begin open-enrollment climbs.

Alpenglow Expeditions runs the assisted climbing routes, which allow guests of any ability to safely ascend Tram Face above the Village at Squaw Valley.

After months of preparation that involved developing a reopening plan and social distancing protocols, the operations team at Alpenglow Expeditions was able to get the climbing season underway in Olympic Valley. As part of adhering to health regulations, the team at Alpenglow modified the route to space participants out. Gloves and face masks are also being required.

“Our new, modified, Via Ferrata program lets adventurers of any skill level experience the exhilaration of real climbing, while being mindful of the current health mandates,” said Alpenglow Expeditions CEO Adrian Ballinger. “Right now, we’ve changed our activity pricing to make small private groups more affordable, so family and friends, who may have been isolating together, can take advantage of a unique outdoor adventure together.”

Via Ferrata, an Italian term meaning “iron road,” is a protected climbing route with permanent steel anchors and cables that allow participants to be safely connected to the rock at all times. Participants never unclip from the cable during the climbing sections, and bypass the anchors via a small slot in their carabiners. Each climb is led by Alpenglow Expeditions guides, who teach participants how to navigate the rock face while introducing basic climbing techniques.

Currently Tahoe Via Ferrata climbs are offered to private groups and can accommodate up to six participants per group. Prior to ascending, all guests, guides, and staff will have to pass a mandatory health screening tests. If a guest doesn’t pass the screening test, a full credit toward a future climb will be issued.

Climbers should also note that various local shelter-in-place orders are in effect across many states, so they should check on any travel restrictions before planning a Tahoe Via Ferrata visit.

“After weeks of being cooped-up, everyone’s looking to enjoy the great outdoors again with family and friends,” said Logan Talbott, co-owner of Alpenglow Expeditions. “With its stunning views and accessibility to all experience levels, the Tahoe Via is a fantastic way to safely enjoy a memorable and fun outdoor adventure.”

For more information or to book a climb, visit http://www.tahoevia.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.