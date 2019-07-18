Tailgating pastime picks up steam in Truckee

A sport made popular during tailgating events and at summer backyard barbecues is gaining a foothold in the Truckee-Tahoe area.

Weekly cornhole games have popped up in region with matches taking place at Truckee Tahoe Airport and Tahoe Donner throughout summer. The season will then be capped off in mid-September with the second annual Cornhole for a Cause tournament, benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe.

“This is our first year that we’ve done it at the (Truckee) Tahoe Airport,” said Sheila Greeno, co-owner of Quality Automotive and Smog. “We’re a sponsor of the event, Cornhole for a Cause, so we are just saying, ‘Hey let’s get out there on Tuesdays and start playing, and people can start warming up and maybe think about putting a team together.

“It’s totally casual and free and we just invite people to come out and play, and then people have been showing up with their cornhole boards too.”

The simple backyard game, which consists of two slanted boards with holes cut in them, is played with two teams of two players standing several feet away from their respective boards. Players then take turns tossing bean bags at the boards in an attempt to score points by either getting a bag to fall through the hole or having it come to rest on board.

For those interested in learning, free games are being held every Tuesday evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Katie’s Playground at the Truckee Tahoe Airport. There are also barbecues and drinks served during the games at the airport.

At Tahoe Donner, games are held on select Friday’s throughout summer. Matches begin at 5:30 p.m., and are $5 per person, which includes a complimentary drink. The next game will take place on July 19. For a list of dates, visit TahoeDonner.com.

Local matches and friendly tournaments then lead up to the Cornhole for a Cause tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the airport. Teams of two players will vie for prizes and trophies while raising funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe’s local mentoring programs in Truckee and North Tahoe.

“Last year my husband and I came out and played cornhole, and we really love Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Greeno. “We kind of came to the table and said, we’ll help you put on the tournament … so that it grows and becomes a regular tournament in our turn.”

Cost of entering is $100 per team. There is also an option for corporate sponsorship for teams of four for a cost of $1,500, which includes a custom cornhole set with the sponsors’ company / organization logo on it, and eight beer tickets.

For more information or to register, visit BigsofNC.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.