Truckee cyclist Julie Young defends Tahoe Trail 100 crown

For the second straight year, no cyclist in the women’s field of racers could catch Truckee’s Julie Young during 100 kilometers at the annual Tahoe Trail MTB.

Young, 53, outpaced the women’s division by 11 minutes last Saturday to defend last year’s title at the 10th anniversary of one of the area’s premier mountain bike races, which takes athletes across trails at Northstar California Resort, along with other singletrack trails, and mountain roads.

“Wasn’t pretty, but it does not have to be perfect to be perfect,” Young wrote in an Instagram post following the race before thanking race producers Youphoria Productions and Northstar “for creating this opportunity to challenge self, experience the mental and physical empowerment that ‘we can do it,’ spend quality trail-time with friends and log some lasting memories.”

Young came flying through the finish area at The Village at Northstar in 5 hours, 3 minutes, 40 seconds, which was more than six minutes faster than her time in 2018. Young, who also won the race in 2011, made her ninth appearance in the event, and for the second straight year, raced a single-speed bike, which she credited as the difference in winning during 2018’s event.

“(It) makes you turn the pedals over, and by virtue of that I think you get fast speeds, fast times,” said Young following last year’s win. “The bike’s lighter and focus changes, because, literally, all you’re thinking about is just turning the pedals over.”

Young was, according to race results, the only woman on a single-speed bike during last Saturday’s race.

Lauren Cantwell, 32, of Palo Alto, was runner-up, finishing with a time of 5:14:50.

For the second straight year, Truckee’s Sian Crespo finished the race in third place. Crespo reached the finish line with a time of 5:31:42, which was nearly 10 minutes faster than her 2018 mark.

After capturing first place in the four-hour portion of Big Blue Adventure’s Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race earlier in the year, Los Gatos’ Alex Wild, 26, returned to the area and outraced a field of 296 athletes to win the Tahoe Trail MTB. Wild’s time of 4:00:16 was more than nine minutes faster than second place, Chad Hall, 31, of Big Bear Lake, who finished with a time of 4:09:56.

Pro cyclist Peter Stetina, 31, of Santa Rosa, was also among the field of racers, taking a third-place finish with a time of 4:10:28.

“Fund day out there on the (Tahoe Trail 100 MTB race). That start was perfect,” Stetina posted to his Instagram page following the race. “Unfortunately I suffered a bad mechanical, and I had to run for 20 minutes until I got to an aid station! Picked my way back (through) the field for (third). Happy to salvage a podium at least.”

The event also featured a 50-kilometer race. Don Myrah, 53, of San Jose, picked up the win with a time of 2:14.13. Truckee’s Matt Seline, 15, was second, finishing with a time of 2:17:11. Sebastian Dow, 18, of Novato, was third with a time of 2:21:40. Philip Hynes, 48, of Truckee, was fourth, finishing the course with a time of 2:23:27.

On the women’s side, Carnelian Bay’s Genevieve Evans, 45, was first place with a time of 2:47:49. Cari Levine, 35, of Napa, was second, finishing in 2:52:50, and Truckee’s Liesel McAllister, 37, was third with a time of 2:59:17.

Finishers of the Tahoe Trail MTB race earned a chance to qualify for Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB.

For full results, visit TahoeTrailMTB.com.

