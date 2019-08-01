Truckee resident Bob Stone’s legacy continues to impact youth sports

Bob Stone, owner of Stone's Country Tires and winner of the Sierra Sun's “Most Unique Local Resident” in a 2017 Best Local Life contest, passed away last year at the age of 64.

Chris Evans Stone

Nearly a year after longtime Truckee resident Bob Stone died following a fight with cancer, local residents, family, friends, and the Truckee Optimist Club are honoring his memory by holding a golf tournament and a two-day softball tournament.

Stone, who owned Stone’s Country Tires, was a constant supporter of Truckee youth athletics during his time in the area, and now that legacy will continue with three days of competition benefiting the Bob Stone Memorial Scholarship, which is given out to eligible Truckee High School students.

The Bob Stone Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, at Ponderosa Golf Course. Play will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m., and golfers will play the nine-hole course twice. Cost is $100 per golfer. For more information or to register, call Dan Evans at 775-843-0629.

The first annual, two-day Clubs & Cleats Softball Tournament will begin the following day at Truckee River Regional Park and will feature co-ed and men’s divisions. Cost to play is $300 per team, and three games are guaranteed. Applications to play are due by Aug. 29.

For more information or to register, call Dan O’Gorman at 530-448-9875.

All net proceeds will go toward the Bob Stone Memorial Scholarship

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.