Week of competition, clinics and music hits Tahoe City

XTERRA Tahoe City will take place Saturday, June 29, and serves as the final competition of Adventure Sports Week.

Courtesy of Harry Lefrak / Lefrak Photography

Adventure Sports Week Calendar Saturday, June 22: Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race Sunday, June 23: Burton Creek Trail Run, Concerts at Commons Beach Wednesday, June 26: XTERRA pre-run Thursday, June 27: XTERRA pre-ride Friday, June 28: Boost Swimming open water swimming clinic Saturday, June 29: XTERRA Tahoe City, Tahoe City Swim Sunday, June 30: Concerts at Commons Beach

Adventure Sports Week in Tahoe City will get into gear Saturday morning as hundreds of cyclists pedal out for Big Blue Adventure’s Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race.

This year’s 10-day event in the area features trail running, a triathlon, stand-up paddling, and swimming, along with live music, clinics, film showings and other family-friendly events.

The Highlands Community Center will play host to a pair of competitions this weekend, beginning with the Lake Tahoe Mountain Bike Race on Saturday morning. Solo riders and teams can take on the four-hour and eight-hour rides, in which athletes compete to see who can finish the most laps on the roughly 12 miles of singletrack and fire roads that comprise the course. There will be a 24-mile race as well.

The following day, runners will head out from Tahoe City for the annual Burton Creek Half Marathon, 12-kilometer, and 6-kilometer races. The competition makes use of the trail system within Burton Creek State Park, featuring miles of singletrack through pine forests and high Sierra meadows. There will also be a children’s race for youngsters.

This weekend’s competitions will be followed by barbecues, music, and award ceremonies at the Highlands Community Center.

After Sunday’s race, athletes and spectators can head down to Commons Beach for Tahoe City’s free summer concert series. Northern California band Mumbo Gumbo is set to take the stage from 4 to 7 p.m. The weekly concerts are presented by the Tahoe City Downtown Association and the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

Adventure Sports Week then shifts gears midweek as athletes prepare for the first of two XTERRA triathlons to come to the lake this year. XTERRA’s unique triathlon format features open water swims, mountain biking and trail running.

Big Blue Adventure will lead a pre-run of the course on Wednesday, followed by a pre-ride on the bike course the next day. Each training session will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone. Email Bryan Rickards at bryan@bigblueadventure.com in order to join. Boost Swimming’s Jeff Pearson will close out the week’s training sessions by hosting an open water swimming clinic on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Commons Beach.

XTERRA Tahoe City will get underway the following morning, bringing hundreds of athletes to Commons Beach to compete in a variety of events. The day’s competition will feature a triathlon, a shorter triathlon, a duathlon (biking and running), and the aquabike (swimming and biking) race.

The Sierra Open Water Swim Series will also get underway Saturday morning at Commons Beach with the season-opening race, the Tahoe City Swim. The competition will get underway at 9 a.m., and features distances of a half mile, 1.2 miles, and 2.4 miles.

Adventure Sports Week wraps up on Sunday with Sacramento soul and funk group Joy and the Madness taking the stage at Commons Beach as part of the concert series.

Adventure Sports Week is partnered with the Tahoe Fund’s Green Bucks program. For every race registration $1 is donated to the program. The Sierra State Parks Foundation is also a partner and will receive $1 for each registered athlete at select events.

For more information or to register for events, visit AdventureSportsWeekTahoe.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.