Intero Real Estate to celebrate grand opening of Truckee office

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., will host a grand opening Monday for its new office in Truckee.

The new Truckee office, located at 10008 SE River Street, is owned and operated by John and Edith Heaney Miller. This new office opening comes on the heels of launching Intero offices in Auburn, Grass Valley, Nevada City and Penn Valley.

"With almost 2,400 home sales over the last year in the Truckee area alone, we felt it was a sound business decision to open an office at this point in time," said John Miller, Intero Truckee Broker & Owner. "Couple that with the increased development in the area and our love for the town, we felt it was an opportunity for us to grow the Intero brand."

"The entire Intero Family is excited to have a top-notch real estate brokerage in the heart of Truckee," said Tom Tognoli, Intero president and chief executive officer. "We know with John and Edith leading the operation, success will be a foregone conclusion. I am looking forward to help cutting the ribbon on our newest Intero office."

The grand opening of the Truckee office will take place 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, with food, drink and live music from George Souza to begin at 4:45 p.m.. To attend the event, please RSVP by calling 530-615-0111.

Find more information about Intero at www. intero.com. Find more information about Home Services at http://www.homeservices.com.