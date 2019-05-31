15th annual Reno-Tahoe Odyssey Relay Run Adventure has begun (VIDEO)

The 15th annual Reno-Tahoe Odyssey Relay Run Adventure is underway. Teams left Wingfield Park in Reno this morning, beginning the first leg of a 178-mile loop that takes runners around Tahoe, through Genoa, Carson City, and Virginia City, and then to the finish line in Reno.

The first runners should make their way into Truckee sometime this afternoon before heading toward Highway 89 and Tahoe City.